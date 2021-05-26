Effective immediately, all online classes that are being conducted in schools across Tamil Nadu, will have to be recorded, ordered Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Chairing a high-level meeting to address the concerns raised by the arrest of a teacher belonging to PSBB Senior Secondary School for sexual harassment, the CM has said that the allegations that are coming out on social media are distressing. An official statement from the state government said, "All online classes should be recorded and the recordings should be made accessible to the school management as well as a nominee of the PTA immediately."

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said recently that they were discussing the setting up of a monitoring committee to come up with a policy to govern online classes as well as set up a anti-harassment helpline. Both of these have been approved with immediate effect, "A comittee will be set up with the Commissioner and Director of School and Collegiate Education, head of the Cyber Crime Cell, police officials dealing with crimes against women and children, educationists and tech experts to determine guidelines on online classes. They will submit a policy on how online classes will be conducted and how to prevent such incidences of sexual harassment, within a week," said the government.

With regard to a helpline, it is expected that a number will be set up and given within the next week, "A helpline will be set up for students to register their complaints against teachers who are harassing them or misbehaving with them. Police will register a case under the POCSO Act against them."

It may be recalled that the teacher in question was arrested and charged under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody. The school authorities are still being questioned by the Ashok Nagar Police. To streamline the process, the government has also said, "When a complaint is received, an officer attached to the Cyber Crime Cell will investigate the matter in a discreet way to ensure that no harm comes to the victim."