The school and college students of Kerala will feel a sense of deja-vu on June 1. Their institutions will reopen and they will begin classes for another academic year, however, they won't go to school. This time too, the classes will be aired online and via the Kerala government's KITE VICTERS channel.



The school reopening ceremony too will be held online, where the new Minister of General Education V Sivankutty will deliver a speech, welcoming students. Last year, the government's initiative to conduct online classes owing to COVID earned much praise. Earlier there was speculation that schools may not be reopened on June 1 but all that has been set to rest.



The government is yet to take a call on when to begin classes for the XII graders. This is because the exams for the students of Class XI is yet to be completed. The academic year 2020-2021 was held online for most students in the state. However, towards January, the schools had called students from a few grades to their classes. This was rolled back after the COVID cases in the country started increasing again.



The Higher Education minister R Bindu, who convened a meeting of vice-chancellors on Tuesday, has decided to begin online classes for colleges too on June 1.