The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year. "Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," an official said.

JEE Advanced is an exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology. While the JEE Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE Advanced.