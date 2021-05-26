Amid speculations over holding Class 12 exams, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the state board exams will be conducted from July 1 on the existing examination pattern. The state government had already declared mass promotion for Class 1-11 students.

The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama declared that the decision has been taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani where a comprehensive review was carried out over the existing COVID situation and 'in the benefit of students' it was decided to conduct Class 12 exams under strict COVID protocols.

A report by The Indian Express on May 23 said that the state government is firm on its earlier stand in support of conducting Class 12 board examinations in the state while a final decision on which is expected this week.

This was following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal with the education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards, and stakeholders of all the states and Union Territories to discuss Class 12 board exams.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct Class 12 exams for both science and general streams for nearly seven lakh students.

Sharing details of the examination pattern while talking to media persons, the education minister said that the previous year pattern will be followed for both science and non-science streams.

"Science stream exam of three hours in which 1.4 lakh students would appear will be conducted in two parts-Part 1 of 50 marks to have MCQ OMR questions while the other would be subjective questions carrying 50 marks. Similarly, a descriptive written examination of 100 marks will be taken as per established system for 5.43 lakh general stream students," the Education Minister said.

Further, to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour, only 20 students will be accommodated in one classroom. For this, more examination centres will be set up and also ensure they do not have to travel farther distances, these would be set up near their schools. Talukas where there is a sufficient number of students and there is no examination centre, in such talukas an examination centre will set up. All examination centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras.

For students who are absent from the examination due to COVID related or other unavoidable reasons, the examination will be held with new question papers of all subjects and a new schedule after 25 days of the first day of the original examination.



"These exams are important for students’ future. We were always in favour of conducting exams and this is what we shared with the Centre in the high-level meeting held on Sunday. Strict COVID guidelines will be followed ensuring students’ safety," Chudasama told the media.

The Education Minister also stated that the CM had made a persuasive suggestion in this meeting that the entire examination system should be arranged in such a manner that the infection does not spread among students as well as expressed concerns that their future is not affected.

On May 13, the Gujarat government announced a mass promotion for over 8.72 lakh Class 10 regular students. The education minister had then ruled out mass promotion for Class 12 students and said 'examinations will be conducted for sure'. The state government had announced no exams for students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 who were also awarded a mass promotion.