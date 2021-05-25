SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH and RC) in Kattankulathur has received ten oxygen concentrators from National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), Taiwan as a sign of goodwill to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

These 10 Oxygen Concentrators were sent as part of the “Love from NTHU, Taiwan” campaign. The money was sourced from voluntary donations from the NTHU Alumni Association and the Centre for India Studies at NTHU. SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is one of the strategic partners of NTHU, through which a dedicated Taiwan Education Centre has been established on campus, working to build the education and cultural partnership between the university and Taiwan higher education institutions.

On behalf of NTHU, SRMIST’s Director (International Relations) Kartar Singh presented these concentrators to SRM MCH and RC’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar and Dean (Medical) Dr A Sundaram.

Professor Weichung Wang, Director of the Program Office for Taiwan Education Centre in India at NTHU, who has devoted over a decade in promoting Indo-Taiwan cooperation, said that the donation was an outpouring of the concern they feel for the people of India, “SRMIST is one of the most important partners of NTHU in India. Given the years-long partnership and friendship, it was but natural for us to provide this support. It is a very small step in strengthening the hands of SRM Hospital in its fight against the deadly COVID virus," he said.

SRMIST has around 20 academic partnerships with Taiwan, leading to student and faculty mobility, and research collaboration. The Taiwan Education Centre at SRMIST is the only centre in India to offer the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language certificate examination.