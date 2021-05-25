With the focus on faster development of the northeast, the Jal Shakti Ministry has released Rs 1,605 crore to eight states of the region for implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water supply to rural homes in financial year 2021-22, an official statement said on Tuesday. This is the first of the four tranches to be released in this financial year, it said, adding that "this kind of huge funding for making provision of piped drinking water supply in rural homes clearly indicates the priority of the Union government in improving the lives of people living in rural areas".

During financial year 2021-22, Rs 9,262 crore has been allocated as Central grant for these states under the mission. The enhanced allocation as well as release of funds at this challenging time to provide tap water connections to rural homes in NE states, will boost the economy of the region, the statement said. Out of the Central funds allocated under the mission, 93 per cent is to be utilised on developing water supply infrastructure, 5 per cent on support activities and 2 per cent on water quality monitoring & surveillance activities.

The states have to transfer the Central fund released, along with their matching share, to the single nodal account within 15 days of release of the Central fund. There are about 90 lakh rural households in all the northeastern states, with maximum 63.35 lakh in Assam. In 2020-21, about 11 lakh new tap water connections were provided in all these states. As on today, 16.27 lakh households (18 per cent) in the region are getting tap water supply in comparison to 3.2 lakh (3 per cent) households on August 15, 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was announced, as per the statement.

As top priority being accorded by the government, the budgetary allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22, it said. In addition to this, the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants of Rs 26,940 crore will be also available to PRIs for 'water and sanitation' services. Further, funds are also available through matching state share and externally aided projects. Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes.