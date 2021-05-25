For the past few days, people in Kerala have been actively raising their voice against the union government appointing former Gujarat Home Minister Praful Patel as the administrator of Lakshadweep. Among them were the members of the Kerala Students Union, the Congress' Kerala students' wing. However, owing to one such tweet, the organisation has had its Twitter account suspended two days ago.

"The BJP and administrator Praful Patel must stop their attempts to disrupt the peaceful lives of the people of the island," read the tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, the police had arrested three students for raising their voice against Patel, according to media reports. The #SaveLakshadweep is currently trending on Twitter.

The people have been protesting against the administration imposing a beef ban, removing non-veg food items from the school menu, enacting the goonda act, allegedly destroying biodiversity and permitting the sale of alcohol. A number of politicians have written to Modi and President Ramnath Kovind, asking them to call back the administrator and appoint a civil servant instead.

Condemning the suspension, KSU President K M Abhiith called the government fascist. "We have been raising our voice against the undemocratic practices of the administrator against the people of Lakshadweep," he wrote on his Facebook page.