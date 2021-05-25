The Department of Science & Technology (DST) under the aegis of Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India (GOI) has selected Chandigarh University as GATI Charter Institution (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) for the promotion of gender equality in the field of Science & Technology. A total of 30 Universities and Institutions have been selected by DST for the GATI pilot project. Amongst the Institutions selected for the GATI pilot project in the government sector include Delhi University, University of Kashmir, BHU Varanasi.

While giving details about the GATI pilot project being run by DST, Dr Sanjeet Singh, Dean Research, Chandigarh University, said, "The project is aimed to improve the enrolment of female students in higher education institutions in the field of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) and also to promote women participation in scientific laboratories, research and patents".

Dr Sanjeet further added that the GATI program is a part of the KIRAN division (Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing) under which charter institutions/universities are selected after a rigorous selection criteria which includes female:male ratio in student enrolment, female:male ratio in faculty appointed, the contribution of female students and faculty in research and entrepreneurship.

Chandigarh University is also a partner Institution of DST under the INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) programme which used to attract talent from schools towards science, and the university conducts INSPIRE camps at its campus every year where meritorious students from Punjab undergo practical hands-on training on projects so that their interest can be developed in the field of science and they choose their career in STEMM subjects.