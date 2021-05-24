Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students can prove to be a big mistake, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the centre on Sunday.

Sisodia made the suggestion at a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education which is currently underway. "Raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating class XII students before board exams at a meeting with the central government. Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams," he tweeted in Hindi. "Ninety-five per cent of class XII students are above the age of 17.5 years. The centre should talk to experts if they can be given Covishield or Covaxin vaccines," Sisodia said. The centre should also talk to Pfizer for the vaccination of Class 12 students, he added.

The meeting is being chaired by Union minister Rajnath Singh. The government is likely to take a final call on pending class XII board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.