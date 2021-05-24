The district administration of a small town in Rajasthan, Banswara, also known as the mango hub of the state, has adopted a unique digital initiative for online delivery of mangoes to ensure that the taste buds of its residents are not deprived of mangoes in peak season and lockdown guidelines are followed at the same time.

District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh has deputed a special team to provide door-to-door home delivery of mangoes and has formed a special digital showroom where orders can be placed by the consumers. Singh said that the initiative will help in thorough implementation of lockdown guidelines and will help prevent crowds gathering at fruit sellers' carts while ensuring that the produce of farmers is not destroyed due to the lockdown.

Also, farmers who were worried for the untimely falling of mangoes due to cyclone Tauktae shall not incur much losses, he said. Singh pooled in two committees namely, District Tourism Upgradation Committee and Cooperative Consumer Stores Banswara to make home delivery arrangements of mangoes. Animesh Purohit from Cooperative Consumer Stores said that an online digital show room acts as a store where any person can order a minimum of five kilos of mangoes and get mangoes at his place.

Also, passes have been issued to three-wheelers and bikes too to arrange the quick delivery on orders received. Hemang Joshi, Secretary, District Tourism Upgradation Committee, said that along with the mobile app, arrangements have been made to take mango orders on WhatsApp as well. Under this, any person can place an order by messaging on mobile numbers. Also, a digital poster has been made with the QR code of this online store given on the right hand side of the poster, which can be scanned and ordered directly by reaching the store.