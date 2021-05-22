Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday proposed a complete lockdown without any relaxations in the state for two weeks to bring down the COVID-19 infection. Speaking at the meeting of lawmakers, Stalin said that medical and healthcare experts had suggested two weeks complete lockdown without any relaxations to bring down the COVID-19 infection numbers.

He said that the infection rate has come down but still not under control. Listing out the various measures taken by the government to augment the oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients Stalin said that people are roaming on the streets as if it was a normal holiday.

The present lockdown with total shutdown on Sundays announced by the government comes to an end on May 24 early morning.