Noida Traffic Police, with the help of Fortis Hospital, Noida has launched the 'Auto-ambulance' initiative wherein dedicated autos will be responsible for taking suspected and confirmed COVID patients to the hospital. To ensure proper care is provided to the patient during the journey, oxygen cylinders & pulse oximeters have been installed in the autos.

Additionally, training has been provided by medical professionals from the hospital on how to ensure basic life support, help a patient put on an oxygen mask, operate an oxygen cylinder, measure the pulse, SPo2 and blood pressure of the patients. All auto drivers will be given PPE kits and taught on how to safeguard themselves against infection.

Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Noida said, "We are very proud of the collaboration with the Noida Traffic Police. In preparation for the coming months and the ongoing case load, the auto-ambulance initiative is imperative. It will allow patients from every part of the city to avail emergency services and reach the hospital for treatment. As a responsible healthcare provider, Fortis Noida is working with the traffic authority, under the guidance of the government in this fight against COVID-19 to ensure that it continues in a structured and efficient manner."

The service can be availed through a helpline number +91 99710 09001