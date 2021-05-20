Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semester students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till June 7, 2021.

READ ALSO: We don't have any choice: Over 400 students from St Stephen's College write to DU VC to cancel semester exams

The university, in a statement, said it will soon release the new date sheet. "The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.

The exams will be held online and in the open-book format.