On April 4, considering a raging second wave of the pandemic, the CBSE had cancelled the Class X board examination and postponed the Class XII exam. A decision regarding the Class XII board examination, which was otherwise supposed to begin on May 4, was to be announced on June 1, after evaluating the prevailing pandemic situation.



While June 1 is only two weeks away, teachers from CBSE schools speculate that there are chances that the board may cancel the examination altogether. Two teachers from CBSE schools in the country, who did not wish to be named spoke to EdexLive reporters about a meeting convened by the CBSE regional head, brainstorming and seeking alternatives to evaluate students, if the examinations don't happen.

Recently, talking to the media, a CBSE official had said that there is no word yet on cancelling the exams. "It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding Class 12 Board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," he said. In a meeting with the education secretaries of various states, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal had discussed the possibility of cancelling examinations too. However, the minister is yet to comment on the same.



Now what do the students think? Since the beginning of April, on various days, the students had trended the hashtag #CancelClassXIIExaminations. A lot of them say that the uncertainty is causing a lot of mental stress. At the same time, recently, Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala filed a PIL in the Supreme Court, asking not to cancel the exam.