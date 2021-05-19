Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday announced an initiative with a target of funding relief of Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 patients in coordination with the state Health Department. The relief includes provisions for about 100 beds, along with necessary medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other ICU facilities.

The university has set a target of funding relief of about Rs 1 crore and has already generated about Rs 75 lakh for the purpose. Part of a consignment of medicines and oxygen concentrators has already been received. The first of the Yogananda COVID Care Centres is in the process of being established at Sultanpur village in Solan district with provision of 18 beds and steps are being taken to set up another centre in Kandaghat tehsil shortly, the university said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Karnataka government announces ₹1,250 crore package for those hit by COVID-19 lockdown

Meanwhile, Greenko Group, one of the largest clean energy companies, provided the first consignment of 30 large medical oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity to Chief Secretary Anil Khachi to fight the pandemic. The second consignment of 20 oxygen concentrators is in transit and would be delivered in a week's time, said the government. New Delhi-based Six Sigma Healthcare has opened a field hospital for mild corona care in Nahan town in Solan district.