After a meeting with the education department officials, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that he has instructed the officials to form a committee to overlook the development in rural and urban children's education across the state. In the statement that he shared with the media today, he said, "Schools for children across the state have been shut due to COVID-19. And the children are missing on quality education. Therefore, a committee consisting of experts from various fields will be formed to look into the functioning of institutions and not to stop the process of learning for children."

He further added, "The committee will specially focus on children studying in the rural areas as well as government schools. The idea behind forming this committee is to see that the kids don't drop out from schools. This committee will also form guidelines on the alternative methods of reaching out to children, testing their skills so that there is continuity in learning. The committee will consist of eminent educationists, representatives from Indian Institute of Science, Children specialists from NIMHANS, members of Technical Advisory Committee, various teachers and parents associations across the state."

In order to see that students' learning should not be stopped, the minister has also instructed the department to provide textbooks to children immediately and not wait two months. "These textbooks must reach every child in urban as well as rural areas and there must not be hindrance in providing it on the right time," he said.

Teachers to use Diksha mobile app

Since it is not possible to conduct physical classes to students, Suresh Kumar has suggested that Pre-University lecturers use Diksha mobile app for teaching and learning purposes. He said, "Diksha, which is an initiative of the National Council of Educational Research and Training is being used by thousands of teachers and students in schools across the country. Now, Diksha is beinhbdeveloped under the guidance of the Central Government for the pre-university students also. All the lessons and syllabus of pre-university students is being added on this app. The app is likely to be ready by next week and it will be launched soon for the sake of students."

According to the Minister, Diksha has over 22,000 lessons for Class 1 to 10 students. There are lessons meant for CBSE, state, NIOS and NCERT syllabus. Apart from the content available on the app, teachers can upload their videos for students to refer.