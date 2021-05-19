Even amidst difficult situations, the computer teachers who work in government and private schools with low salaries have been donating money to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund in the battle against COVID-19.

The Tamil Nadu Unemployed Computer Graduate Teacher Association secretary V Kumareshan, said, "In this difficult situation, we should stand with the State government against COVID-19 battle. So, we hav requested teachers to come forward to donate money to the government. Teachers have been sending money directly to the chief minister relief fund."

He said that teachers have sent Rs 10,900 on the first day and he said that they have a target of collecting one lakh to donate to the relief fund within ten days. A Coimbatore based, computer teacher, who has donated Rs 300 to the relief fund, on condition of anonymity said, "Even despite the financial struggle, they have sent money to support the government. I received help from the COVID-19 relief fund by the state government and I have donated Rs 300 to Chief Minister Relief Fund, as my contribution to the battle against COVID-19.