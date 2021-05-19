If you are thinking to pursue post-graduation abroad but stuck in India due to COVID-19, then here is the best opportunity for you. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine has invited applications from students to pursue dual degree in association with the University of Arizona, USA for the academic year 2021. The dual degree programmes include MSc in Nanobiotechnology, MSc in Molecular Medicine, MTech in Nanobiotechnology , MTech in Molecular Medicine with a combination of M S in Cellular and Molecular Medicine.

The dual degree programme is for the duration of two years and four semesters. Students who have a professional degree or equivalent in Molecular Biology, Medical Biotechnology, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology, Biomedical Sciences, Biotechnology, Botany, Zoology, Medical Genetics, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, health informatics, Clinical Research, Food Science and nutrition, Environmental Science, Environmental Health Sciences, and Applied Biology, Applied Psychology , Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Forestry or any other Allied Health Science courses can apply for this. Students must have at least 60% marks from a recognised University.

As part of the dual degree programme, students can spend upto one year at the University at the Arizona campus, a Public University in the United States. Those who successfully complete the dual degree course will receive a degree from Amrita University and a degree from University of Arizona.

Similarly Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has also invited applications for students who are interested to pursue MTech, MSc and BSc Courses. Students who have pursued engineering courses or any professional course in Science with an aggregate of 60 per cent marks can apply for the higher studies at Amrita. Similarly, students who have completed class 12 or PUC 2 with a total marks of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Biology can also apply for BSc in Molecular Medicine. There is no entrance fee for all these courses however, students will have a telephonic interview with the college teachers or officials once they are shortlisted.

For more information, you can visit: amrita.edu/ admissions/nano.