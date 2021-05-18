The process of filling examination forms for the second semester of 2020-2021 for all graduate, post-graduate, diploma course, regular and backlog students of Savitribai Phule Pune University has started.

Currently, examination forms are available online for 22 courses on the website and forms will be made available for all other courses in a phased manner over the next few days, said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation, SPPU. Students will have 15 days to fill the exam forms from the day the link is made available.

Currently, exams for the first semester are going on and they are expected to get over in a week’s time. Instead of declaring offline results at the end of examinations, this time, the students are getting assessed online and receiving their scores within 48 hours of appearing for the exam. However, marksheets will only be given at the end of the second term exams.

Meanwhile, the second term exam forms can be filled by regular and backlog students, external students, class improvement students, and students who have become eligible after passing first-year exams and so on. Considering the pandemic situation, a facility has been made for students to fill forms and make the payments online.

As for the in-semester exams, colleges have been asked to conduct them using appropriate modes adhering to COVID restrictions. The marks for practical/ oral/ term work/seminar/project and dissertation are to be filled by June 25.

“The end semester examination is likely to take place in the third week of June, but the dates are not finalised. It will be an online multiple-choice question format of 60 questions each. The result will be declared by August and priority will be given to declaring results of final-year students,” said Kakade.