The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Monday declared the results of Classes 10 and eight. The results have been prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). This year, a total of 99.93 per cent of class 10 students have passed. The performance of government schools has observed to be better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in Class 10.

The pass percentage of Class eight is 99.88 per cent as out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed.

PSEB 10, 8 results 2021: When and where to check

The Punjab Board result will be available on PSEB’s official website —http://www.pseb.ac.in and on http://www.indiaresults.com by May 18.

Apart from the websites, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB10 and send it to 56767650 for Class 10 and PB08 and send it to the same number for the Class eight result.

PSEB 10 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it



Girls have outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent this year, while boys scored 99.92 per cent in Class 10. Even in Class eight, girls outperformed boys as their pass percentage were 99.90, while boys got 99.86 per cent.