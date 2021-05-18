At least 75 children, some of whom are mentally and physically ill, were found COVID positive on Tuesday at an orphanage in Chennai's Kilpauk area. According to a message shared by the orphanage administration to the Chennai Corporation, the cases were found at Baal Vihar, a residential special school in Kilpauk, which is registered under the differently-abled welfare department in Tamil Nadu.

The Corporation said that they were informed about 75 children and eight staff members testing positive at the facility and that doctors, health inspectors are already monitoring oxygen levels and will let the orphanage know. Earlier, on May 14, the Corporation had received an intimation from the special school that a 20-year-old had tested positive and they had been instructed by someone from the Corporation to quarantine him at the premises. After this, officials had visited the facility and requested testing for all. That's how they found out that at least 75 kids and eight staff members have also been infected by the virus.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi immediately ordered a team of doctors to check on the children. According to a Puthiya Thalaimurai l report, Gagandeep Singh said, "The medical team has advised home quarantine in the same campus to all positive inmates, as all are asymptomatic. They are staying in the classroom wing, where restroom facilities are available. The COVID negative inmates are staying in male and female hostels where they are housed typically. There are cooks within the campus. The staff nurses will monitor the positive inmates, in case anyone deteriorates or any new symptoms arise. The gate has been sealed and sanitisation of the entire campus was carried out by sanitary officers and health inspectors."