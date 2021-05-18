The Anna University, Chennai is most likely to conduct a re-examination for engineering students in June. Students who have appeared for the third, fifth and seventh semester online examinations in February can appear for the unsupervised test. The exams which are optional for the students will be conducted online, according to a statement from the University.

The exam, according to the university can be written in pen and paper mode and the university will follow the old question paper pattern. The university has also conducted a meeting with the college principals to explain the modalities of the re-examination. The question paper will carry 100 marks and the duration of the examination is three hours. A University official privy to the discussions while speaking to the media said, "The question papers will be sent to the respective colleges 30 minutes prior to the examination and after the examinations, the students need to upload the scanned answer sheets and original answer sheets to the website of their colleges."

He said that the University will conduct an evaluation at the regional level to declare results. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government had directed the Anna University to conduct a re-examination after complaints of poor results from students. A total of 4.25 lakh students had appeared for the online test in February, but the results of 2.3 lakh students were cleared and the results of the rest were withheld for suspected malpractices.

Out of the 2.3 lakh only 1.1 lakh students cleared the examination. However, an official with the University told that the results of the first-year students which was declared on Saturday was much better than that of the seniors. The exams to the first-year classes were held in March 2021.