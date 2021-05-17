Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian on Monday warned the people of the state not to inhale steam without following proper medical advice. The Minister said here that people in large numbers were inhaling steam as a preventive measure against COVID-19 infection, adding that inhaling steam without proper advice would damage the lungs.

There were several messages spread on social media, saying that inhaling steam would help prevent the spread of the infection.

Subramanian said if people have COVID-19 symptoms they must consult a doctor rather than taking medication on their own.

The statement from the Health Minister's office said the treatment given to patients in Siddha COVID Care Centres is done under medical supervision and based on the guidance of a government medical committee.