IIIT-Delhi recently announced season 5 of the summer camp for government school students. Since 2016, every year IIITD conducts summer camps for the eighth and ninth standard students of the nearby government schools. Due to the pandemic, the institute was not able to organise the summer camp in 2020.

In 2021, IIIT-Delhi is organising a virtual summer camp for students of class VIII to XI of Government schools. The summer camp will commence from May 17 and go on till June 18. This year, students from the School of Excellence, Kalkaji; GGSSS, Kalkaji'; GGSS, Tughlakabad Extn; RPVV, Lajpat Nagar; GBSS, DDA flats, Kalkaji and GBSSS, Harkesh Nagar will be participating in the camp. The organisers and the volunteers are very excited to meet the young kids after two years.

The students will be taught mathematics and problem solving, communication skills, personality development, general sciences and entrepreneurship. Looking at the need of the hour where it is required to think out of the box, a new module on entrepreneurship has been added to the curriculum. Other than this students will also be given a chance to be a part of activity sessions like origami, sketching and storytelling. Lack of social interaction is impacting the mental health of the students in the worse manner. At this difficult time, the IIITD students who will be teaching these young students are prepared to give them a platform to express themselves and provide them a safe and friendly atmosphere. Interactive sessions will be conducted to help students generate creative ideas and thoughts. The institute hopes this will encourage students to unfold their hidden talents and nurture them in the future.