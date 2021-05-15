Published: 15th May 2021
Reunite with F.R.I.E.N.D.S after COVID final season: Mumbai Police's witty spin to spread virus awareness
Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others for the purpose
Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create COVID-19 awareness.
The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19.
'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please?— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 15, 2021
Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’#FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/zhY7uTc91F
This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.
