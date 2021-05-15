The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Saturday announced that it has extended registration for the LSAT—India 2021 until May 16, 2021, allowing an extra 48 hours for students to sign up for the online remotely-proctored exam to be held from May 29.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the CBSE Class 12 dates which are yet to be decided, LSAC Global announced last month that the LSAT—India 2021 would be moved to May so that aspiring law college students could continue their law school admission process without interruptions. As a result, a total of 30 top law colleges in India are accepting LSAT—India 2021 scores as part of the admission criteria.

“We felt very strongly that regardless of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID emergency, students needed a path to continue their law school application process. The fact that we are able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, enables students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the start of the academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.

The exam is a standardised test designed to measure the readiness of aspirants to take on the academic rigor of law college. The LSAT—India, often called the gold standard, is used widely by premier Indian law colleges for their admission process as it provides reliable insights on essential skills such as high-level reading, informal reasoning, and deductive reasoning. All these skills are proven to be essential for law school success.