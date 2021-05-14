As the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive progresses, the primary challenge for people has shifted to finding an appointment slot. To help combat this battle, Arzooo, a retail-tech startup today announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker on its B2B Platform as well as it main website, Arzooo.com. Any citizen from across India can check the availability and also get notified for next available vaccine slots.



Arzooo dedicated their whole website for vaccine slot tracking. However,the slot finding feature on it's B2B(App) platform is created exclusively for the partner retailers. Spread across more than 20 cities, Arzooo currently has a retail network of 10K partner retailers.



Khushnud Khan, Co-founder and CEO Arzooo explains that one can check for the vaccine availability as per his/her pin-code or district and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups. The new feature also helps the users in finding nearby vaccination center and can also send notification when the vaccine slots are available. “We are dedicating our whole website to the cause of vaccination for next couple of months, there won't be any other business on the corporate site. This opens the window for every citizen of the country to use the platform to check vaccine slot availability. We are together in this fight against a virus and this is the least we could do help the community” added Khushnud.