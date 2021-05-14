With the COVID-19 surge reaching great heights in Kerala, the National Cadet Corps, as part of 'Ex Yogdaan' is assisting the civil administration.

They joined the COVID-19 task force in Kottayam, the first place on Thursday. Brigadier N V Sunil Kumar, the Group Commander of NCC Group Kottayam looking after the Central Kerala Region along with 90 NCC cadets reached out to the district administration of Pathanamthitha and Kottayam in providing all possible help. He said the NCC will be assisting the police in establishing check posts at various key locations. NCC Cadets of the Senior Division along with the police will man these posts. "This would eventuate in easing the heavy load on the police and also further the efficient management of traffic, especially during the lockdown period. "This would provide these young cadets the opportunity to mould themselves as responsible role models citizens of the country and contribute towards its growth and nation building," said Sunil Kumar. On Thursday, 39,955 people tested positive taking the total number of active cases to 4,38,913 in the state.