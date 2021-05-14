The Goa government will launch a free vaccination drive for persons in the age group of 18-45 years from Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. The vaccination drive will begin in all 35 government health centres, Sawant said urging residents in the state to register themselves on the central government's CoWin portal.

"The Goa government will launch our COVID vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group from May 15. The vaccines will be administered free of cost across Goa through 35 government centres. Citizens are urged to register themselves on CoWIN portal. Let's work together to defeat the menace of coronavirus in the State," Sawant said.

Sawant also said that workers employed in the state's pharmaceutical sector and involved in supply of medicines would be considered as frontline workers the fight against COVID and would be considered for priority vaccination.

"Our government has decided to consider workers employed in the pharmaceuticals and medicine supply chain from production to retailing as frontline COVID healthcare warriors. Divyangs and differently-abled people having disability cards will also be considered for priority vaccination," he also said.