Helping more than 5 crore students in Hindi speaking regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Vidyakul, a vernacular e-learning platform has decided to give opportunities to children in tier 2, 3 and tier 4 cities so they can learn better. It will provide 80 per cent of its educational content free to use in this unprecedented time. The initiative is an effort to help students in this hard time to prepare better for their education.

Also taking the current situation into consideration, the start-up decided to organise mental stress workshops for students and make them aware of COVID-19 management and how they can safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Vidyakul's solidarity is with the educators who serve as the country's frontline workers during this difficult period, and the company has decided to cover all the educators' and their staff's expenses, including medical, food, and travel exoenses. In addition, the start-up has agreed not to reduce the salaries of its employees that have tested positive, giving them time to heal.

The COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a year long lockdown forced rural children to adapt to online solutions and move to e-learning. But, only a handful of regional and local schools were able to go online, thus hampering the education in rural India. This crisis created a huge knowledge gap as a result of poor infrastructure and development. Under the influence of the Digital Bharat campaign, these educational platforms are making way for the future of India led by rural students.

Tarun Saini, co-founder and CEO Vidyakul said, “We are working at the grassroots level of Indian education system and know how the students are going through some bad times. By making 80 per cent of our educational content free to use for students, we support them in this hard time. We are also running awareness campaigns for students to safeguard themselves and their families in this unprecedented time. It is our small contribution to show solidarity to students and help them prepare better in their academics".