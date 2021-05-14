The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Delhi Unit will start a screening drive in the national capital's slums from May 16. The RSS' student wing has invited students from all across the city to join them in this initiative as well. They will visit 100 slums, go door-to-door with temperature guns, oxymeters and also sanitise the area. The initiative is called ‘Mission Aarogya’ - Sarve Santu Niramayah.

Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary ABVP, Delhi said that the organisation is inviting 'neutral' students too to join them in their endeavour. "We have 130 volunteers till now and we will divide them into 25 groups of five for now. But we have also asked others to join and I think students will actively come forward," he said. "We will be following all protective norms while screening. Our karyakartas know the risk involved but are still keen to discharge their responsibility towards the society," he added.

The ABVP plans to screen the people living in these 100 slums and if someone shows symptoms they would be encouraged to go to the nearest government health centre where they can get tested for free. "We will have the list of nearest health centres where the people can get the RT-PCR tests done for free," said Sidharth. The organisation also said that due to the lack of awareness, many people despite having the symptoms of COVID-19 are not taking it seriously. They feel their drive will be able to mitigate this issue to some extent.

The volunteers will wear a PPE kit and maintain physical distance while the screening. "A Corona kit comprising of sanitisers, masks, multivitamins and other basic medication, in accordance to the guidelines issued by medical experts for the treatment of mild COVID-19 infection. The kit would be provided to those suspected or found infected but would be under home isolation. We have also arranged for isolation homes in their vicinity for those who would like to isolate there," said Sidharth.