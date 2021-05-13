Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday took a follow up at the Government Medical College Jammu following the urgent meeting held on Wednesday to address certain concerns raised by the public.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, reviewed the COVID management in other Government Medical Colleges including Kathua, Rajouri and Doda as well as Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Kashmir.

At the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh was informed by Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma that as per the instructions issued, the exercise to audit oxygen and ventilators has already been initiated. Similarly, he also informed that the process to engage MBBS and PG students in the ward work had also begun.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh has written to Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav, who is the Nodal Authority for Udhampur-Kathua-DodaLok Sabha constituency, directing him that the existing amount of Rs 2.5 crore in his MP Fund account may be allocated for setting up of Oxygen manufacturing plants and other COVID related facilities in his constituency. He said, he had taken this decision in view of the unprecedented crisis arising out of the pandemic, for which each one of us is expected to contribute whatever resources are available.

Principal GMC Jammu updated the minister that two oxygen plants each of 1200 lpm capacity have been set up at GMC Jammu. A 1000 lpm oxygen plant has also been set up in Chest and Diseases Hospital, Jammu.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh impressed upon all the principals of Government medical colleges across J&K to collaborate with the administration for the augmentation of ventilators and oxygen capacity in the hospitals so that no one would suffer for the lack of ventilators and oxygen.

The minister advised that postgraduate and final year undergraduate medicine students may be engaged at GMC and other associated hospitals and NGOs, social volunteers may also be called to assist in this pandemic and to fight the problem of lack of human resource.