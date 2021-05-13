The teacher's association at University College of Medical Sciences on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding a solatium and 'martyr' status for three healthcare professionals who died due to COVID-19 recently.

The letter said UCMS and Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital lost Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (Community Medicine) Gayatri Sharma, Emergency Medical Officer G Ajay Kumar and Junior Resident Doctor Anas Mujahid to the infection within a week. "It is our state's highest responsibility to honor, respect and recognise their extraordinary effort and sacrifice," the UCMS Teachers' Association said. "We fervently appeal to you to provide an inclusive solatium and martyr status to healthcare workers at UCMS and GTBH complex who have given their life in service of the country," the letter read. UCMS is affiliated to the University of Delhi and associated with GTB Hospital.