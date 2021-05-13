Families of academics and activists jailed in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon incident have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking interim bail, considering the worsening pandemic. The 15 under trials, that include academics Shoma Sen, Vernon Gonsalves and Hany Babu, are housed in the Byculla Prison.



Recently, Hany Babu's wife and DU professor Jenny Rowena had spoken to EdexLive about a severe eye infection affecting Babu's vision. She had also urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to help Babu get the necessary treatment. The letter to Thackeray says that apart from Babu, the other undertrials too are suffering from ill-health. "Father Stan Swamy, who is 83, has Parkinson’s Disease. Dr Anand Teltumbde is an asthmatic. These health conditions predispose them to worse health outcomes in the event of COVID-19 infection," it reads. "Surendra Gadling has also informed his family of an eye affliction. Both

Sudha Bharadwaj and Shoma Sen have a history of co-morbidities which make them susceptible to COVID-19. Sudha Bhardwaj is currently undergoing treatment for health complaints. Jyoti Jagtap was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined with other cases from Byculla Prison," it reads. Previously, Shoma Sen's daughter Koel had also told EdexLive about how her mother was suffering from hypertension, arthritis and glaucoma.



The letter mentions that only four of the undertrials have gotten a dose of the COVID vaccine until now. This doesn't include Stan Swamy. "We urge you to recommend to the committee to release the BK undertrials on interim-bail at least. They are all law-abiding citizens who have families outside. We are all worried about their safety in these desperate circumstances where everyone is at risk," it says.