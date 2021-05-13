Hyderabad's Mahindra University is set to launch three new undergraduate courses from the upcoming 2021-22 academic session. These three-year interdisciplinary BA and BBA degree programmes will be conducted in partnership with Cornell University's SC Johnson School of Business.

Students will be offered a BA in Economics and Finance while the BBA degrees will specialise in Digital Technologies and Computational Business Analytics. Students can apply for these degree programmes on mahindrauniversity.edu.in. The admissions will be based on merit and will be followed by a personal interview, the university stated in a release. The last date to apply for these courses is May 30.

Students who cleared the 10+2 examination with at least 80% marks or its equivalent are eligible to apply. Students with valid SAT scores can also apply to these programmes, the university stated. Students applying for BA in Economics and Finance and BBA in Computational Business Analytics must have studied Mathematics at the Plus 2 level. The first round of interviews has been tentatively scheduled for June 9-10, said the release.

Speaking about the role of Cornell University, Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of the university said, “Cornell’s SC Johnson School of Business will help us with strategy formulation, curricula and course structures, faculty mentoring, delivery of lectures by visiting professors from Cornell and student immersions at their campus in Ithaca, New York.”