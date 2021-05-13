The Jawaharlal Nehru University reconvened the Delhi High Court-mandated meeting, this time with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) present. Sources said that a letter with all the details of the proposal was also sent to the SDM's office. But the meeting is believed to have ended with a controversy when the Vice-Chancellor allegedly muted Dr Moushumi Basu, who represents the JNU Teachers' Association, mid-sentence.

"The SDM was given all the information and a letter has also been sent to him with the proposal," said sources at the university. The controversy started when the SDM was not invited for the meeting which was conducted on the morning of May 12 with the JNUSU and the JNUTA. The JNU administration had allegedly misread the notification and missed out on inviting the local administration. The second meeting was convened on Zoom at 3.30 pm.

Dr Moushumi Basu said that the meeting saw Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a more active role than in the morning but also alleged that she was not allowed to complete her statement. "The VC tried to say that he was the one who got in touch with the SDM while the truth is that I was the one who got in touch with him. But I wasn't allowed to finish my statement and was cut short as he muted me and ended the meeting," she said.

Sources privy to the issue said that the administration has been sending updates and proposals to the Ministry of Education, Health Ministry and other concerned government authorities. "These details were not well represented in court thus the judgement shows us in a bad light. We have been working on this day and night. The problem is everything is delayed during these times and thus the actions also get delayed," said the source.