Foreign medical graduates from Kerala have alleged that the state's medical hasn't allowed them provisional registration even six months after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination. They say that this is preventing them from pursuing their house surgency in the state. FMGE is an examination conducted by the National Board of Education for graduates who have pursued their degree in medicine from foreign countries, for them to practice as a doctor in India.



"Upon graduating and clearing the FMGE in October 2020, I had applied for provisional registration at the Travancore Cochin Medical Council. However, until now, I haven't received it. This is delaying my house surgeoncy," says Arun*, a medical graduate who graduated in 2020 from a university in China. He says that at least 300 doctors from Kerala are awaiting their registration, adding that the wait is much shorter in places like Delhi.



They have now written to Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, seeking his help in resolving the issue. "Allowing us to pursue our house surgeoncy will be beneficial for the state too at a time like this when you need more medical professionals," says Arun, who added that he and the fellow graduates have been visiting the TCMC office almost every week. "TCMC has informed us that they have sent an email to the National Medical Council, but the body hasn't responded yet," he says.



On April 27, at a press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issue will be resolved immediately. "But we are yet to hear back from the council," said Arun. Calls made to the council went unanswered. This copy will be updated when they respond.