On May 12, the Delhi Police received a rather weird (and mischievous) missing persons complaint. It was filed by Nagesh Kariappa, the National General Secretary of NSUI, the Congress party's students' wing. And the person missing? None other than India's Home Minister Amit Anil Chandra Shah.

Upon filing the complaint, the student body said that while the country is facing a deadly pandemic, the Home Minister has been missing. It added that the minister has to be held accountable for the current health crisis. The minister hasn't issued a statement or put out a tweet about the current pandemic situation in the country. "Politicians are supposed to serve our nation and not run away from the crisis situation," said Kariappa. "Is Shah the Home Minister of the country or only his party?" he asked.

"We are suffering from this disastrous pandemic and all we need is a government to support the citizens and be answerable to their deeds. The current government has failed to do so and thus the NSUI has filed a missing persons complaint. We waiting for the government to present us with the answers and to address them to the nation," read a statement from the NSUI.

"When people need the government to take care of them, the government and there post holders went missing from their post and their work," said Lokesh Chugh, National Media In-Charge, NSUI.