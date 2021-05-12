The COVID-19 pandemic has not just rattled lives of millions but has put Indian healthcare machinery under tremendous pressure.

From doctors to nurses to support staff, thousands of healthcare professionals have fallen to this deadly virus which continues to wreak havoc. It's not just doctors who are leading the battle against COVID-19 across the world but nurses are also playing a crucial role. Every year May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day to remember Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Dr Riyaz Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals believes that nursing education at schools will help create healthier India. The boys and girls, who gain basic understanding about health and well being will ensure healthy surroundings. "This move will not just impart basic understanding about nursing practice; but will reiterate the importance of healthy living which will help create healthy India in the medium to long term and reduce unnecessary burden on the Indian health system." "In performing their duties, nurses often face difficult circumstances. Still, it is the motto to serve the needy that keeps these women (some men too) going day after day, night after night. Nursing is a demanding profession; and Indian healthcare system needs more nurses to cater to the growing needs in the years ahead. "COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for Indian healthcare to relook at the existing systems and be prepared for future needs," concluded Abhinandan Dastenavar, Center Head, Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur.