As classes are set to remain online for the foreseeable future, several universities and institutes are collaborating with EdTech platforms for online courses or even launching their own online learning portal. Now, Tiruchirapalli's Bharathidasan University is set to launch its online learning portal with undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses.



Head over to bdu.ac.in/cde/ol for courses in multiple disciplines, including MBA, BBA, BA Tamil, BA English, MA Economics, MA English, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, MA Tamil, MSc Information Technology. The degree programmes are among the best that the university has to offer and the students will learn through what they claim are best-in-class learning modules.

The students opting for the courses will be able to appear for remotely proctored exams on the portal. They will be taught through live sessions, supplemented with course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules.



The university said that its decision to have courses like the online MBA and online BBA degrees is to help prepare more and more industry-ready professionals. M Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, "These online degrees will offer aspirants engaging, classroom-like learning with personalised support to ensure their learning and growth. These programmes are in line with the new National Education Policy and we’re sure these will help drive inclusive education further."