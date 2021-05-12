Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online has announced its top trending skills for the month of April 2021. This list has been compiled based on the trending skills that Udemy for Business analyses every month.

The highest Topic consumption surges in India for April are - SwiftUI by 179%, Redis by 142% and Software Development by 116%. The Udemy for Business team analyses and shares trends based on what employees are learning across their thousands of customers around the world. With access to billions of data points, they have provided a unique perspective on the necessary skills modern employees need to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce and how organisations can tie learning to business outcomes.

The April 2021 report release stated the Highest Topic Consumption Surges by Country which include Udemy’s main markets such as Canada, USA, India, UK, Australia among many others. India happens to be the 2nd most important market for Udemy.

Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, said, “The last year has witnessed the world rise up to face hundreds of challenges brought forth by the pandemic. At Udemy, we always aim to keep our learners up to speed with the current skills that the workplace requires and setting the precedence highlighting the significance of Upskilling. Our attempt in issuing this monthly report is to keep our consumers updated about the various skill sets that are in demand.”

The top surging skills & courses by Industry in April 2021 are: Retail- 220%, Financial Services- 208% and Professional Services- 198%.