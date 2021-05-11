The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Jawaharlal Nehru University unit has once again asked the Vice-Chancellor Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to organise a vaccination camp on campus so that the students, especially the specially-abled students, can avail the facility. The JNU Students' Union has also been demanding the same for quite some time but the administration has not commented on the issue. Though some sources at the University claimed that the issue has been discussed at administrative meetings, the students have not been told anything yet.

The ABVP wrote to the VC asking for a vaccination camp as the second wave has been affecting young Indians as well. "Many professors, students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been a few unfortunate deaths of staff and professors as well," said the ABVP and added that this move would immensely help divyang students.

"We have previously written to the VC and the administration on this issue and tomorrow we will also speak to the SDM and the local administration and request them to help with the camp," said ABVP-JNU President Shivam Chaurasia.