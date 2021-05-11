The National Testing Agency has recently extended the last date of the NCHMCT JEE 2021 registrations through official notice and postponed the exam date in response to requests received from candidates who are facing the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12, 2021, while online registrations started on February 3, 2021.

The last date to apply for the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam has been extended to May 31, 2021, till 5 pm while the exam fee can be paid online till 11.50 pm. The NTA has also announced that registered candidates will be able to make changes to information entered in the application form during NCHMCT JEE 2021 Form Correction window, which will be open from June 2-8, 2021. Essentially, aspiring candidates have to now register online and wait for the agency to announce the exam date until the situation is conducive to conduct the exam.

With the exam date postponed and no indication as to when the NCHMCT JEE 2021 admit cards may release, candidates, must wisely use the time to prepare for the exam. The extra time bought in due to deferment of the exam date must be used to cover the preparation of those parts of the syllabus which candidates may have left before owing to lack of time.

The NCHMCT JEE 2021 syllabus is already available at the official NTA-NCHMCT JEE website at i.e. nchmjee.nta.nic.in. It includes the topics of Numerical Ability & Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning & Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector. There will be a total of 200 questions and the extra time available now due to exam postponement brings the opportunity to cover any of these subjects, or sub-parts of it, which candidates may have left out before due to lack of time.

Once candidates are confident that they have covered the exam syllabus completely, the next step is to adopt smart study strategies to improve the overall score. After all, admission to BSc Hospitality & Hotel Administration is provided on the basis of NCHMCT JEE 2021 scores and preparations must be effective to enhance the overall score in the exam. For this, candidates are advised to revise and practice for the exam extensively now.

One of the most effective methods to revise and practice is by studying from previous years’ question papers. Candidates must refer to the question papers of the NCHMCT JEE of the last few years in conjunction with the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key of the corresponding years. This can greatly help in identifying typical questions that are commonly asked in the exam year after year. With the answer key in hand, candidates can learn the answers to the most commonly asked questions in the exam by heart and recall them easily during the exam.

Certain topics of the NCHMCT JEE question paper should be intensively practised. This includes subjects like reasoning/numerical ability/logical deduction etc. Candidates are advised to refer to sample papers of the NCHMCT JEE for extensive practice. In addition, one must also solve mock tests for the exam to get acquainted with the question paper and devise their time management strategies effectively.

The NCHMCT JEE exam also involves two important subject areas namely general knowledge and current affairs, which require candidates to have knowledge of recent whereabouts. Candidates must remain updated with the latest trending news topics including the pandemic, world economy and politics, sports, awards etc to be able to answer questions from any recent events. Practice and knowledge material for general knowledge preparations can be obtained from online sources during the pandemic. Candidates must refer to the previous year question papers to identify typical general knowledge questions, which are commonly asked in the NCHMCT JEE exam.