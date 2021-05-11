A massive door-to-door exercise was started across Jammu on Tuesday to 'trace and isolate' probable COVID-19 positive patients as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic, officials said.

Jammu district tops the COVID fatality chart with a total of 686 deaths till Monday evening with over 300 patients succumbing to the infection in the past three weeks. The district has 7,630 active cases, which is also the second highest in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Seeking cooperation of the people to the drive, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg said it is an attempt to reach out to each of the 4.5 lakh households in the district in the next four days to trace and isolate probable positive patients, promote COVID-19 SoPs and lend a helping hand.

Earlier, in a video message, the deputy commissioner said that since more than 10 per cent positivity was recorded over the past few days, the door-to-door campaign is part of various measures already taken by the administration to tackle the situation.

Various teams headed by concerned Sub-divisional Magistrates and comprising health, revenue, police and members of urban local bodies are deputed to screen the rural population through tests and identify where the cases are emerging from so that proper treatment is provided, whether in COVID-care centres or hospitals, he said. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the teams who are there to render help and check the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner on Tuesday issued revised timing with additional guidelines for Narwal Mandi, the main terminal market for fresh vegetables and fruits in the city which usually remains overcrowded with early morning shoppers. Narwal Mandi shall be open from 5 am to 12 noon from May 12 (Wednesday) onwards to reduce overcrowding and congestion, he said in an order.

Garg, who is also Chairperson district disaster management authority, warned of action against those found violating the directions. He said the new timing along with other guidelines was issued after it came to his notice that there is heavy rush in the market when it is open (6 am to 10 am) despite the ongoing Coronavirus curfew.

He asked Chief Medical Officer, Jammu to deploy four teams for conducting the rapid antigen test of minimum 600 persons on daily basis, while the Director Horticulture (planning and marketing) was directed to deploy loud speakers in the market for making announcements for making the public aware of COVID appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms. Assistant marketing officer Priya Sharma was appointed as the nodal officer, while Tehsildar Bahu Rohit Sharma was appointed as the duty magistrate at the venue to supervise all the arrangements on a daily basis, the order said.