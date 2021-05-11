The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday activated the e-Pariksha portal link for affiliated schools to upload marks of Class 10 students. Since Class 10 board exams were cancelled amid the pandemic, the board has decided to assess the students based on the marks uploaded by the respective schools. The last date to upload marks on the portal is June 11, 2021. Once any school uploads the student's data, it will not be allowed to edit or modify it further and therefore, the board has asked schools to be careful.

Here's how the schools can log in to the portal with the credentials and upload student's marks, based on which the results will be released. CBSE Class 10 results will be announced by the third week of June 2021.

Step 1 - Go to the new official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link — CBSE class 10 tabulation policy

Step 3 - The e-Pariksha portal will open

Step 4 - Click on the link that reads uploading of marks

Step 5 - A login page will appear on the screen

Step 6 - Enter the affiliation number as user id use the new password. Key in the security pin as shown on the screen and submit

Step 7 - Upload the data and submit it.

As per CBSE's notification on May 1, schools will have to evaluate the Class 10 students on a total of 100 marks. A total of 10 marks will be awarded based on the periodic tests or unit tests conducted throughout the year, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term exams and 40 marks will be awarded based on their performance in pre-board exams. The remaining 20 marks will be based on the internal assessment as per the existing policy laid by the board. In case, any schools are found to have used unfair practices or actions, the board may take action against them, CBSE has warned.