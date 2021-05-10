Transgender students have now found employment with government bodies in Tamil Nadu. After 30 of them got trained in certificate courses from Loyola College of Business Administration (LIBA), they could then be placed in the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

During their three-month certificate skill training course at LIBA, these 30 students were trained in basic computer skills and administrative roles. The skill training was conducted in association with two NGOs — Sudar and Thozhi. The students enrolled came to the classes on weekends. After mastering basic computation and some administrative skills, these students were trained in Tally so that they could secure entry-level accounts and data entry jobs.

On Monday, these students were awarded the certificates by SJ Director of LIBA Rev Fr Joe Arun. Throughout the course, Professor CK Prahlad Centre for Emerging India at LIBA, coordinated scheduling and also aided in executing the programme along with the NGOs.

"Excellence at LIBA is guided by values and ethics, what impact we make in lives of people is more important than what our students learn and what we teach them. These students had led a very difficult life before. But now they can earn respect in society because they are empowered by the skills they learnt," said Rev Fr Joe Arun about the programme.