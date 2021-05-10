A Government School Teachers' Association —Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Aasiriyar Mandram — has resolved to contribute a day's salary to the Tamil Nadu government's Corona relief fund. They have over 41,000 teachers all over the state.

Speaking about the resolution, the association's general Secretary N Shanmuganathan told TNIE, "Our new Chief Minister, has immediately passed five government orders towards Corona rehabilitation and helping the downtrodden. And the government is active in its fight against the disease. So, we thought we would also join our CM's fight and decided to contribute a day's salary." He was referring to orders of releasing Rs. 2000 for each family, making normal town bus rides free for women and transgenders, including Corona treatment at private hospitals in the state's insurance scheme, reducing milk price by Rs 3 among others. He said that with over 41,000 teachers and appeals to various networks to do the same, they were hoping to make a sizeable donation to the state government.