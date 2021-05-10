The Madhya Pradesh government has intensified its efforts to ramp up medical facilities with the possibility of more newborn babies and children being infected with COVID-19 during the third wave of the pandemic. A 360-bed facility will be created for children in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across 13 medical colleges in the state.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said an arrangement for 360 beds reserved for children in ICU wards is being made in hospitals set up by medical colleges in the state. An ICU of 50 beds for children will be created at Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

Sarang has issued strict orders to ensure the availability of medicines, injections, consumables, etc for the treatment of newborn babies and children.

One thousand oxygen concentrators will be set up in 13 medical college hospitals in the state. Out of the 1000 oxygen concentrators, a backup of 15 per cent will be kept and 850 oxygen beds will be operated with the oxygen concentrators.