To deal with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are suffering from mild and moderate symptoms, Karnataka's Dharwad district administration started four COVID Care Centres at Ayurveda and Homoeopathy Medical Colleges in Hubballi and Dharwad.

In Hubballi, Heggeri Ayurveda College with 60 beds and Sanjeevini Ayurveda Medical College with 50 beds, and in Dharwad C B Guttal Ayurvedic Medical College with 60 beds and Dr B D Jatti Homoeopathy Medical College with 50 beds have started to functioning from Sunday. A total of 220 beds have been arranged in these four colleges.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar in a meeting with officials said that he is in talks with the union government to supply more oxygen to fulfil the demand and that very shortly the oxygen issue will be addressed. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease. In the 14 day-long lockdown people should stop venturing outside and follow the specified norms to help break the chain.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, said that the central government has sent six oxygen tankers of 30 MT capacity. These tankers will be arriving in the state on Tuesday. Two of them will reach Dharwad from where oxygen will be supplied to the surrounding districts.