Four Child Protection Centers (CPCs) will function in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada district to help the children who either lost their parents due to COVID-19 or their parents admitted to hospitals for treatment, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that K Bhaskar Rao appointed as Nodal Officer will monitor four CPCs at Vijayawada, Agiripalli and Machilipatnam. In case of any assistance, one can contact Bhaskar Rao (9100045423), Arjun (7893853344) of the Mango Children Home for Boys, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada and Lakshmi (9849219194) of Heel Paradise for Children, Agiripalli.

In Machilipatnam, one can call Rami Reddy (9110712838) of Berchah Children Home for Boys and Satyavati (9290935000) of Berachah Children Home for Girls. Besides that, the public can also contact 181 and 1098 (Childline) toll-free numbers to provide information about the children abandoned by their parents and family members during the pandemic, the Collector added.